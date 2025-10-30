UN Chief condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly” condemned recent Israeli air strikes across Palestine’s Gaza.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killings due to Israeli air strikes of civilians in Gaza yesterday, including many children,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, adding that Guterres also “condemns all actions that undermine the ceasefire and endanger civilian lives.”

Noting the “importance of the parties and renewed assurances to implement the ceasefire,” the UN chief also stressed that the “commitments must be upheld in full.”

“Any acts that risk harm to civilians or obstruct humanitarian operations must be avoided,” Dujarric added.

