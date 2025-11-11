UN Chief condemns Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians, journalists

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN Secretary-General condemned on Monday the attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians and journalists in the occupied West Bank.

This came in a statement by Farhan Haq, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, at the daily news briefing.

In response to a question about whether the Secretary-General condemns settler attacks on Palestinians and journalists in the West Bank, Haq said, “Yes, we condemn the settler attacks.”

Haq emphasized that the UN rejected attacks on journalists worldwide and sees no justification for “Israel” barring of international journalists from entering the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the Israeli military exercises currently underway in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, Haq simply stated that the UN has clearly expressed its concern about these activities.

The Israeli army launched military exercises in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley on Monday, which are scheduled to last for three days. The West Bank, including Al Quds, has been witnessing a comprehensive escalation by the Israeli enemy for two years, killing at least 1,069 Palestinians, injuring about 10,000 others, and arresting over 20,000 people, including 1,600 children.

