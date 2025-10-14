Home News Service Pictures Photos: Bid Farewell to Heazbollah Martyr 'Ali Sultan' in Al-Sawwaneh, Southern Lebanon 14 October 2025 - 13:01 News ID: 1738502 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Funeral procession of Hezbollah martyr Hassan Shahrour in Kfarkela, Lebanon Video: Funeral of Hezbollah Martyr "Salim Salman Al-Khatib" in Deir Seryan, southern Lebanon Video: Funeral ceremony of Hezbollah martyr 'Haj Maher Shaaito' in Tyre, southern Lebanon Photos: Funeral of Hezbollah martyr 'Ali Abu Abbas' in Khiam Town, Southern Lebanon Daughter of Hezbollah Martyr 'Sayyid Fouad Shukr': “We are followers of Khomeini” Video: Funeral Procession of Hezbollah Martyr 'Haitham Al-Jishi' in Town of Al-Bazouriyeh, Southern Lebanon Photos: Funeral ceremony of Hezbollah Martyr 'Haitham Idris' in Bint Jbeil, Lebanon Video: "Fouad of the Resistance" Video: Funeral of Hezbollah martyr Ali Abdel Qader Ismail "Kiyan", in town of Safed Al-Battikh, southern Lebanon Photos: Resistance crowds bid farewell to Hezbollah martyr 'Mustafa Haris' in Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon
Your Comment