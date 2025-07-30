Black American activist beaten up after seizure of Handala ship

The human rights group Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported a brutal attack by the Israeli soldiers on a black American activist after seizing the ship Handala.

According to the Palestinian news agency Sama, the human rights group Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced that the Israeli soldiers attacked Christian Smalls, a black American activist, during the seizure of the Handala ship.

The group wrote in a post on its X account that when he reached the Israeli prison, U.S. human rights defender Chris Smalls was physically assaulted by seven uniformed individuals.

They choked him and kicked him in the legs, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back.

When his lawyer met with him, Chris was surrounded by six members of Israel’s special police unit.

This level of force was not used against other abducted activists.

We condemn this violence against Chris and demand accountability for the assault and discriminatory treatment he faced.

The group added that after arresting Christian, the Zionist soldiers beat him and tried to strangle him.

