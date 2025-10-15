Iranian MP reaffirms sovereignty over trio Islands, slams EU-PGCC stance as U.S.-driven pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has reaffirmed that the trio islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa are an inseparable part of Iran’s territorial integrity.

According to Mehr, referring to the recent joint statement by the European Union (EU) and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the stance taken by the two blocs aligns with Washington’s policy of exerting maximum pressure on Iran.

“The islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa are an inseparable and integral part of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and any interference or comment by any country or organization in this regard is strongly condemned,” Boroujerdi stressed.

Reacting to the recent positions of some European countries against Iran, he noted that “Europeans lack political independence and follow the policies of the United States in many of their decisions.”

Boroujerdi added that proposals to reactivate the UN’s six resolutions, invoke the snapback mechanism, or hold joint summits with the PGCC should be seen within the framework of the U.S. strategy to intensify political pressure on Iran.

He emphasized that Iran will not allow Western powers to influence its strategic and rational policies, particularly those aimed at strengthening relations with neighboring countries, warning that any illegal stance on Iran’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a decisive response.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the “interventionist and baseless claims” in the EU-PGCC joint statement, including the UAE’s repeated assertions over the Iranian islands, as well as interference in Iran’s defensive and nuclear affairs.

