Iranian MP: Israel committing crime “beyond all crimes throughout history”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of Iran’s Kurdistan province in the Parliament has categorically condemned the Israeli crimes committed against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza calling that as a crime “beyond all crimes in history”.

Mamusta Eqbal Bahmani,demanding a unified action by the world of Islam to issue a fatwa (religious decree) from the religious and scientific centers for return of the Israeli settlers to the lands they have come from.



The senior Iranian cleric said,” Today, the oppressed Palestinian nation is in its most critical condition with starvation, thirst, displacement and an unparalleled genocide pushing them towards death.”



He said,” The occupying regime not only by military aggression but also with deprivation from food and medicine, is committing a crime beyond warfare” expressing regret that the world conscience is silenced in face of the ongoing crime in Gaza.



The member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts denounced the global silence regarding the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and said,” If a minimum part of these crimes was committed in Europe and the United States, the media would have shaken the whole world while they are silent now that the blood of Palestinian children is shed.”



He stressed,” The organizations claiming to advocate human rights have not defended the Palestinian people” and added,” This crime does not stand for neutrality but compliance with oppressors.”



Mamusta Bahmani warned against disunity in the world of Islam and illegal presence of the US-backed Israeli regime in the Middle East as the reasons for the ongoing crisis in Palestine.



He called for return of the Israeli settlers to their lands and added,” The crime in West Asia will not end as far as the fake Israeli regime is in the region.”



Mamusta Bahmani lashed out the Israeli regime for the ongoing crimes in Gaza as a crime “beyond all criminals of history” reiterating,” It is a mission upon all Muslims to condemn the Israeli crimes and struggle with any possible means to support Palestine.”



