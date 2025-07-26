Sarajevo protest highlights Gaza starvation crisis with empty pots demonstration

AhlulBayt News Agency: After Friday prayers, worshippers in Sarajevo gathered outside the historic Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque to stage a poignant protest drawing attention to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. Holding empty pots as symbols of hunger, protestors spotlighted the suffering of Palestinian civilians enduring starvation under Israel’s blockade.

According to Mehr, the demonstration emphasized the dire conditions in Gaza, where entire families — especially children — are dying from a lack of food and essential supplies. Protestors condemned the Israeli regime’s targeting of civilians, citing instances where people have been killed while queuing for limited food at aid distribution centers.

The protest served not only as an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people, but also as a call to the global community to uphold its moral and humanitarian responsibility. Organizers underscored the urgent need for international action to end the blockade, deliver emergency relief, and stop the slow-motion starvation campaign being waged against Gaza's population.

Participants reiterated that thousands of Palestinians are currently facing acute shortages of food, medicine, and clean water due to the total siege imposed on Gaza. The demonstration, echoing similar actions around the world, aimed to keep international attention focused on the worsening crisis and the necessity for a just and immediate intervention.

