Israeli Media Warns of Islam’s Growing Influence in Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Israeli outlet Israel Hayom has published an article warning about what it described as the “reconquest of Europe by Muslims,” claiming that the continent is losing its cultural and historical identity due to the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and rising Muslim immigration.

Citing the German philosopher Oswald Spengler’s book The Decline of the West, the article argued that Europe has become “an aging and underpopulated continent,” while Muslim immigrants, benefiting from social welfare systems, maintain higher birth rates. According to the author, these demographic shifts could pose a threat to the future of Western civilization.

The piece also referred to Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, who died in 2022. In 2003, al-Qaradawi issued a fatwa predicting that Europe’s future would belong to Islam, stressing that the “conquest of Rome will follow the conquest of Constantinople.”

The article further recalled two historical Muslim retreats in Europe, the Battle of Tours in 732 and the Battle of Vienna in 1683, claiming that Muslims have not forgotten the legacy of Andalusia.

Concluding, the author urged the European Union to ban the Muslim Brotherhood, accusing the group of inciting hostility toward Jews and Israel.

**************

End/ 345