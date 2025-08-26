People of Karbala commemorate martyrdom of Imam al-Redha in city of Al-Qasim (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The people of Karbala commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Redha (peace be upon him) in the city of Al-Qasim ibn Imam Musa al-Kadhem (peace be upon them) in Babil Governorate.

The assistant head of the Rituals Department, Mr. Qasim Muhammad Al-Tarfi, said: "The procession of the people of Karbala, after offering their condolences on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) at the shrine of Imam Ali (peace be upon him), headed to the city of Al-Qasim to offer condolences and sympathies on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali ibn Musa Al-Redha (peace be upon him)," pointing out that "this event comes as an annual tradition to offer condolences."

For his part, Mr. Baqir Al-Husseini, one of the members of the procession, mentioned that "the procession set out towards the city of Al-Qasim to offer condolences on the anniversary of Imam Al-Redha's martyrdom at the shrine of his brother Al-Qasim (peace be upon them)."

He explained that "the visit aims to offer condolences on behalf of the people of Karbala," noting that "the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine made significant efforts in organising the procession and providing the opportunity to participate in it."



