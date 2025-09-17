Haaretz: Israeli Soldiers Reveal Mental Collapse, Suicides and Desperation Amid Gaza War

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a harrowing investigation published by the Hebrew daily “Haaretz”, testimonies from “Israeli” occupation soldiers and officers have revealed an unprecedented wave of psychological breakdowns, desertions and even suicides among troops involved in the ongoing war on Gaza.

The months-long investigative report, based on firsthand accounts, uncovers the severe psychological toll the war has taken on “Israeli” forces — with thousands of active-duty soldiers abandoning their posts, some permanently, under immense mental strain.

According to the paper, these are not isolated cases. The figures have reached what internal military sources describe as “alarming levels,” raising serious concerns within the army’s human resources divisions. Many soldiers have either withdrawn from combat zones or requested reassignment to less dangerous, logistical roles due to acute psychological distress.

One of the testimonies came from a soldier in the “Nahal” Brigade who recounted opening fire indiscriminately in Beit Lahiya after a false alarm about the presence of Palestinian fighters. The victims, it turned out, were a woman and her two children. Since then, he says he’s been haunted by recurring nightmares and cannot shake the image of their faces.

Another sniper, stationed in northern Gaza, described his assignment as a “brutal game” in which he was ordered to shoot anyone who crossed an imaginary line designated by the army. He admitted to killing dozens daily — including children — and now suffers from severe psychological symptoms: panic attacks, hallucinations, night terrors and involuntary urination during sleep.

A third soldier shared his experience in Beit Hanoun, where a nearby explosion caused trauma so severe that he now reacts in terror to any sudden sound. His pleas for psychological help were met with mockery by military mental health officers, who accused him of cowardice and “betraying ‘Israel’”.

The report states that the “Israeli” military deliberately withholds accurate figures regarding the number of soldiers suffering from psychological disorders or leaving service because of them. “Haaretz” accuses the institution of “manipulating the numbers” and concealing the true scale of the crisis.

Military sources told the newspaper that dozens of soldiers from nearly every unit are requesting daily to be excused from combat duty. An infantry officer admitted, “What’s happening is unprecedented in the army’s history”.

The investigation also documented multiple suicide attempts, some of which were fatal. One case involved a combat engineering officer who took his own life by detonating an explosive after returning from southern Gaza. The army reportedly chose not to release his name or make the incident public.

Official figures appear to fall short of the reality on the ground. In testimony before the Knesset, the head of the military’s mental health division reported that 1,135 soldiers from both active duty and reserve forces had been exempted from service due to symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD]. However, “Haaretz” emphasized that these numbers are incomplete and do not account for discharged soldiers or those who developed symptoms after leaving the army.

The report concludes by warning of a deepening, silent crisis within the “Israeli” military establishment. It describes a deliberate policy of neglect and delay in acknowledging the full extent of the mental health emergency — leaving soldiers to bear the psychological consequences of the Gaza war alone and in silence.



