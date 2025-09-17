Gaza City residents report relentless Israeli bombardment

AhlulBayt News Agency: Residents of Gaza City reported facing “heavy, relentless” bombardment on Tuesday as Israel expanded its ground offensive. At least 78 Palestinians were killed since dawn in intensified airstrikes and shelling.

Israel’s months-long war in Gaza has led to devastating civilian casualties. The escalation—through aerial attacks, ground invasions, and the use of starvation—has raised concerns over possible war crimes and worsening humanitarian conditions.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli military operations since October 2023 have killed at least 64,964 Palestinians and injured more than 165,312. Thousands more are believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings.

The 78 deaths reported today occurred mostly in Gaza City, where Israeli forces have intensified their ground assault and issued repeated displacement orders.

Three more Palestinians reportedly died from starvation caused by the ongoing blockade.

Local residents described the bombardment as “unrelenting” and “indiscriminate,” with no safe zones remaining.

Israeli forces have escalated operations in densely populated areas of Gaza City. The blockade and food shortages continue to worsen the humanitarian crisis.

Human rights groups warn that the combination of bombardment, siege, and starvation constitutes collective punishment of civilians, violating international law.

/129