"Unity" is not just slogan, but pressing need of Islamic community: Shia cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: The great Islamic Unity Conference in Herat, which was held at the initiative of the Shia Ulema Council of the province, emphasized the need for unity among Muslims as a vital principle and not just a slogan. Maulvi Baz Mohammad Nayab, Head of Guidance.

In this conference, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Ismail Ahmadi, Head of the Shia Ulema Council of Herat, analyzed the current situation of the Islamic Ummah and pointed out the factors that are causing the dispersion of Muslims and said: "Only through convergence and relying on religious commonalities can we respond to the existing challenges." Emphasizing the role of religious scholars in creating a peaceful and secure atmosphere, he called for a serious confrontation with those who sow discord, adding: "Religious scholars must be the pioneers of unity''.

Ahmadi also emphasized the importance of holding such conferences in strengthening the spirit of empathy among Muslims, saying, “These meetings can be a model for other regions of the country and show that with cooperation and empathy, problems can be overcome''.

Then, Maulvi Baz Mohammad Nayab, head of the Hajj and Endowments Department of Herat, referred to the negative effects of four decades of war and crisis in Afghanistan and called for a review of social and religious approaches. He said, “Scholars have a heavy duty in guiding society and must strengthen people intellectually and faith-wise against the cultural invasion of the West''.

Nayab, emphasizing the role of unity in confronting the enemies of Islam, stated, “The Islamic nation needs scholars who can strengthen people in terms of ideology and faith so that they, like cruise missiles, shake the hearts of the enemies of Islam''.

Mufti Abdul Wahab Rahmani, head of the Herat Hajj and Endowments Department, also referred to the Gaza crisis at the conference and considered it the most important challenge for the Islamic world. He said: “The Zionist genocide must be stopped, and this will only be possible with the unity of Muslims''. Rahmani called for unity among Islamic countries in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine, emphasizing: “We must make the voice of Gaza’s oppression heard by the world''.

In conclusion, speakers at the Islamic Unity Conference in Herat emphasized the importance of continuing such programs, considering it an effective step towards strengthening Islamic brotherhood and confronting division.

This year’s Unity Week in Herat was accompanied by numerous programs and a unifying approach; an approach that shows that this province has moved several steps ahead of other regions of the country in achieving practical unity.

