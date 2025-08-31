Qassam Brigades releases military message to Israel: ‘Death or captivity’

AhlulBayt News Agency: The military media of the Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, published a photo of a previous capture of an Israeli soldier.

The photo coincided with fierce battles and reports of multiple ambushes targeting the Israeli occupation’s army in Gaza City.

The Brigades posted on their official Telegram channel stating: “We remind those who forget, death or capture”, showing a scene from a previous capture of an Israeli soldier on October 7, 2023.

Hebrew media reported that the Israeli army was searching for four missing soldiers in the Zeitoun neighborhood, amid reports of an ambush to capture soldiers in Gaza.

This came after four difficult attacks on Friday targeting Israeli soldiers in the eastern areas of Gaza City. The Israeli media reported that a number of soldiers were killed and injured in the clashes, which they described as exceptional.

