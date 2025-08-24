Editorial | Ben Gvir's Destructive Delirium

The words of extremist minister Itamar Ben Gvir, calling for the destruction of the tomb of the martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam, are not an isolated incident or a mere political provocation. They are the most blatant expression of the Zionist project: to erase memory, destroy symbols, and demolish every vestige of Palestinian and Arab identity in this ancient land.

Today he calls for the demolition of a tomb; tomorrow he will demand the demolition of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem or the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem. This is no exaggeration: the logic of the occupation knows no bounds, and its fanatical ideology turns historical, religious, and cultural heritage into a target for destruction.

The Palestinian people know very well that the struggle is not only for the land, but also for memory and history. The Tomb of Qassam is not simply a monument, but a symbol of resistance against colonization, a reminder that dignity cannot be surrendered.

Every word of Ben Gvir's speech reveals the true essence of a regime that seeks to impose oblivion with dynamite. But it also confirms something else: that Palestine resists not only with stones and blood, but with its roots, with its mosques and churches, with its collective memory that no bulldozer can erase.

The international community, and especially the Arab and Christian world, must understand that what is at stake is not only Muslim holy sites, but the entire spiritual heritage of humanity. If the threat to the Tomb of Qassam is tolerated today, tomorrow it will be the Church of the Nativity, and the day after that, the Dome of the Rock.

The question that resonates is inevitable: how long will the fanaticism of a colonial state be allowed to continue to endanger the sacred history of humanity?