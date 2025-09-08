Pro-Palestine protest erupts in Kuala Lumpur over Trump’s ASEAN visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators marched in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to protest US President Donald Trump's visit to the ASEAN Summit.

Footage shows protesters marching with banners reading: 'Trump, you are not welcome in Malaysia', 'Guilty of genocide' and 'US will take over Gaza strip' among others. Protesters also chanted slogans and beat drums while waving Palestinian flags.

Tian Chua, from the Secretariat for Solidarity with Palestine (SSP), condemned Trump's presence at the ASEAN Summit, accusing him of backing Israeli aggression.

The event marks Trump's first major ASEAN meeting since 2017.

.................

End/ 257