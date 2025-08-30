Malaysia renews call to suspend Israel’s UN membership, citing Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hassan has reiterated his country’s demand for the suspension of Israel’s membership in the United Nations and the imposition of comprehensive international sanctions, citing the regime’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza as a “genocidal war” against the Palestinian people.

According to Iran Press, speaking at a press briefing following a humanitarian aid event in Rantau, Hassan condemned what he described as “unprecedented international arrogance” by the Zionist regime, accusing it of weaponizing food and targeting civilians, including those seeking aid. “Now is the time for the Zionist regime’s UN membership to be suspended and for sanctions to be imposed by all countries,” he said. “Sanctions can limit the flow of weapons to this regime.”

Malaysia’s renewed stance comes amid growing frustration across the Global South over the lack of meaningful international accountability for Israel’s actions in Gaza. The war, which began in October 2023, has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—and left tens of thousands more wounded.

Hassan confirmed that Malaysia will formally raise the suspension demand at the upcoming UN General Assembly, echoing similar moves by South Africa and other non-aligned nations. He emphasized that the international community must act to prevent the full occupation and destruction of Gaza, warning that continued silence would only embolden further atrocities.

The call follows statements by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who recently described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “the cruellest genocide of modern times.”

Malaysia’s position was also reinforced at the recent emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, where member states unanimously rejected Israel’s plans to seize Gaza and called for coordinated action to halt the violence.

