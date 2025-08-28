Iranian Scholars to Chair Key Sessions at Global Conference of Religious Leaders in Malaysia

The Second International Conference of Religious Leaders opens on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, under the theme “The Role of Religious Leaders in Conflict Resolution,” with the participation of Ayatollah Alireza Arafi and Hojatoleslam Ahmad Moballeghi as representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The conference, hosted at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and in cooperation with the Islamic World Solidarity Organization, brings together prominent religious leaders, intellectuals, and interfaith dialogue experts from across the globe.

Ayatollah Arafi, Director of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries, and Hojatoleslam Moballeghi, Iran’s representative to the World Islamic Jurisprudence Forum, will chair two of the five scheduled scientific sessions.

The sessions will address key themes, including the causes of religious conflicts, the role of religious leaders in preventing violence, religious diplomacy in dispute resolution, successful interfaith cooperation, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Organizers say the gathering not only underscores the role of religion in peacebuilding but also provides a platform for international dialogue on pressing global challenges such as extremism, conflict, and humanitarian crises.