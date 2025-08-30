Islamic World League Chief, Director of Iran’s Seminaries call for unity among Muslim nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Islamic World League, in a meeting with Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran’s Seminaries, praised the progress of seminaries in various fields and underlined the importance of rapprochement between Islamic schools of thought and countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Second International Conference of Religious Leaders in Malaysia. Sheikh Al-Issa expressed appreciation for the participation of Iran’s seminaries in the event, noting that Shiite scholars and resources, including the works of Martyr Sadr and Martyr Motahari, represent valuable intellectual and jurisprudential capacities. He stressed that confronting extremism in the Muslim world requires commitment to moderate Islam.

Ayatollah Arafi, for his part, presented a report on the achievements of Iran’s seminaries, describing them as rational, disciplined, and rooted in authentic Islamic traditions. He emphasized the seminaries’ capacities in Islamic sciences, humanities, philosophy, and education, highlighting their role in serving the broader Islamic world.

Referring to Iran and Saudi Arabia as two key players in the Muslim world, Ayatollah Arafi called for strengthening relations between the two countries, noting that despite differences, their cooperation is essential for the unity and progress of the Islamic Ummah.

....................

End/ 257