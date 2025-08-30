Minister of Religious Affairs: Malaysia Expresses Readiness to Cooperate with the Muslim World League on Quranic Affairs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Minister of Religious Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia, made the remarks during the “International Forum for Quranic Certification and Recognition of ASEAN Reciters.”



He emphasized that such cooperation should be strengthened to serve as a platform for harmonizing the process of recognizing qualified reciters.He stated that these efforts would ensure the continued training of competent Quran reciters worldwide and elevate their status within the field of Quranic sciences.



“We aim to work with the Muslim World League not only to validate Quranic recitations,” Na’im added, “but also to ensure the preservation of the chain of Quranic knowledge linked to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Each country has its own approach, and forums like this provide an opportunity to unify recognition procedures.”



He further stressed that issuing certified Quranic credentials is clear evidence of the faithful transmission of Quranic knowledge from teacher to student across generations.



Na’im warned that without a robust system, the Islamic world risks losing the continuity of tawatur—the uninterrupted transmission of Quranic recitation—which could undermine its authenticity and erode a sacred heritage. “In today’s digital age, where information spreads without borders, Muslims must not allow Quranic recitation to be distorted or altered,” he said.



It is worth noting that more than 30 reciters from various countries received official Quranic certification during the forum, and 10 distinguished figures from ASEAN nations were honored with awards.



