Director of Iran's Seminaries attends global conference of religious leaders in Malaysia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Second International Conference of World Religious Leaders opened in Kuala Lumpur with the participation of Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran's Seminaries, alongside more than one thousand prominent religious figures from 54 countries.

The event, held under the theme “The Role of Religious Leaders in Conflict Resolution,” is hosted at the official invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Secretary General of the Muslim World League.

Ayatollah Arafi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the conference and take part in various side programs, including meetings with international figures, high-ranking Malaysian officials, and visits to academic and scientific centers. He will also meet with Iranian expatriates and scholars of humanities and Islamic sciences during his trip.

