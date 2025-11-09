Iraqi President Urges High Turnout Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday called on citizens to participate widely in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for Tuesday.

According to a statement from Rashid’s office, the president urged Iraqis to vote in large numbers, describing high turnout as “a vital step in strengthening democracy and consolidating security and stability.”

As reported by Rudaw, Rashid made these remarks during a visit to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) headquarters in Baghdad, where he reviewed final preparations. The meeting was also attended by Mohamed al-Hassan, a representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Voter turnout has declined steadily since Iraq’s first post-Baathist election in 2005, with only 42% of eligible voters casting ballots in 2021.

Campaigning officially ended on Saturday morning, and the country entered a period of electoral silence. IHEC warned that violations could lead to fines or candidate disqualification.

IHEC reported that over 21 million Iraqis have renewed their biometric voting cards. A total of 31 alliances, 38 political parties, and 23 independent candidates are competing for 329 parliamentary seats, including nine reserved for minority groups.

Special voting is scheduled for November 9, followed by the general election on November 11. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has instructed security forces to ensure a safe and accessible voting process nationwide.

