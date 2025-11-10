Photos: Funeral of Hezbollah Martyr "Ahmad Baalbaki" Held with Chants for Gaza and Palestine

With chants condemning America and Israel, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and affirming commitment to the Hussaini path of resistance, Hezbollah, the resistance community, and the southern town of Selaa, Lebanon held a massive funeral procession for the martyr on the path to Al-Quds, Mujahid Ahmad Ali Baalbaki, known as “Thaer.” The event was attended by scholars, public figures, activists, the martyr’s family, families of other martyrs, and crowds who responded to the call of loyalty to the blood of the fallen.