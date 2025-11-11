Israeli Drone Strike Kills Lebanese Civilian in Al-Bisariyeh

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese civilian was martyred on Monday morning following a drone strike by Israeli occupation forces that targeted a civilian vehicle on a public road in the town of Al-Bisariyeh, southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanese sources, including the National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli drone fired three missiles at the car, setting it ablaze and killing the driver. The incident marks another breach of the ceasefire agreement.

In a related development, Israeli occupation warplanes launched multiple airstrikes on various locations in Lebanon. Two of these strikes hit the outskirts of the eastern mountain range in Baalbek district—one near Nabi Sheet and another in the Al-Sha’ara area close to Janta.

