Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Wednesday, scores of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, while Israeli authorities imposed strict restrictions on Muslim worshipers attempting to enter the sacred site.

According to Al-Qastal news outlet, at least 154 settlers entered the Mosque through the Maghariba Gate and roamed its courtyards under heavy police protection.

During their presence at the Islamic holy site, the settlers were given lectures by rabbis about the alleged temple mount, and several provocatively performed Talmudic prayers in the eastern section of the Mosque.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation police enforced movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Mosque’s gates, barring many from accessing the holy compound.

