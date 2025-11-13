Hamas Condemns Israeli Demolitions in al-Quds as Judaization Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has denounced the demolition of Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds, describing it as a “new chapter” in Israel’s ongoing crimes aimed at Judaizing the city.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Haroun Nasser al-Din, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said these actions are part of Israel’s broader policy of forced displacement designed to uproot Palestinians and erase the Arab and Islamic identity of al-Quds.

He emphasized that the destruction and displacement policies “will not succeed in breaking the will of the people of al-Quds,” but will instead strengthen their resolve to remain steadfast and defend their homes and land despite ongoing persecution.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces demolished the home of Palestinian citizen Musa Badran in Silwan, a town located south of al-Aqsa Mosque, amid a surge in demolitions across al-Quds.

The demolished house was situated in an area frequently targeted by Israeli authorities, who routinely issue demolition orders under the pretext of lacking building permits.

Nasser al-Din, also head of Hamas’s al-Quds affairs office, warned of the deteriorating situation in the city, citing repeated raids on al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers supported by regime forces.

He called on Arab and Muslim nations, as well as freedom-loving people worldwide, to take urgent action to halt these violations and safeguard Islamic sanctities.

He further urged Palestinians to reinforce their presence in al-Quds and mobilize all forms of popular and field resistance against Israeli schemes.

Meanwhile, the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now reported that the regime plans to demolish two apartment buildings housing dozens of Palestinian families and seize nearly 32 acres of farmland in Qalandiya, north of East al-Quds, to build a waste incineration facility.

According to the report, Israeli authorities have notified residents of the impending demolitions and evictions scheduled for late November to make way for the waste treatment and energy recovery plant.

Peace Now criticized the plan, stating, “The government’s appetite for annexation and dispossession knows no bounds,” and questioned why the facility must be built on the few remaining acres left to Qalandiya’s residents.

The group added that such actions represent a clear violation of international law and fundamental moral principles, as they involve expelling occupied residents to benefit the occupying power.

Israel regularly demolishes Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, citing lack of permits—permits that are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain. In some cases, owners are forced to demolish their own homes or pay for the demolition costs.

Since the beginning of 2025, over 623 Palestinian homes and structures have been destroyed in the West Bank, including al-Quds.

