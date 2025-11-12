Hamas official warns Israeli media bill threatens press freedom and hides Palestinian suffering

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ezzat al-Resheq, a senior member of Hamas’s Political Bureau, condemned the Israeli Knesset’s recent vote on a bill that empowers the government to shut down foreign media outlets without judicial oversight. He described the move as a direct assault on press freedom and a calculated effort to suppress dissenting voices. According to Resheq, the bill’s true purpose is to obscure the reality of Israeli violations against Palestinians.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Resheq argued that Israel’s classification of certain media content as “harmful to state security” is merely a pretext to block reporting that reveals acts of killing, forced displacement, settlement expansion, Judaization, and home demolitions. He emphasized that silencing foreign media is a deliberate strategy to hide these abuses from the global community.

Resheq urged governments, human rights organizations, and civil society actors to take immediate action and demand the repeal of the legislation. He warned that the bill signals Israel’s intent to intensify its violations against Palestinians.

He also called on international media bodies and press unions to stand together in demanding unrestricted access for journalists to the occupied Palestinian territories. He stressed that truthful reporting is essential to upholding justice for the Palestinian cause.

On Monday evening, the Israeli Knesset passed the first reading of a bill that would allow the government to permanently shut down foreign media outlets deemed a threat to state security. The legislation aims to convert a temporary emergency measure into a standing law, granting the Communications Minister expanded powers without judicial checks.

The bill, introduced by Likud party member Ariel Kallner, was approved with 50 votes in favor and 41 against. It now returns to the National Security Committee for further deliberation before advancing to its second and third readings.

