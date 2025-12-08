Over 500,000 Waqf Properties Uploaded on the UMEED Portal

AhlulBayt News Agency: With over 517,000 property uploads at final count, the UMEED central portal for management of waqf properties closed for the process on Dec 6 night, as per the six-month deadline set out under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Those who failed to upload within the stipulated timeframe will have to now approach the waqf tribunal, and the latter, only if convinced of the reasons for delay in uploading details, may give an extension of up to six months.

However, while making it clear that there can be no extension of the deadline, minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that as a “humanitarian and facilitative” measure for those who were unable to register, no penalties or strict action will be initiated for the next three months, enabling those who may have not been able to upload due to genuine reasons to approach the tribunal.

As of Saturday, of all the 5,17,040 property uploads, a little over 216,000 lakh properties have been approved by designated approvers, around 2.13 lakh submitted by ‘makers’ and remain in the pipeline for approval, and 10,869 rejected during verification.

There was a sudden surge in uploads after Supreme Court on Dec 1 refused to extend the timeframe for mandatory registration of all waqf properties, including ‘waqf by user’, on the UMEED portal.