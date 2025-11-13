Gaza Death Toll Rises to 69,185 Amid Ongoing Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 69,185 martyrs, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning.

The ministry also reported that the total number of wounded individuals has climbed to 170,698.

In its daily update, the ministry stated that hospitals received the bodies of three civilians recovered from beneath the rubble, along with four injured individuals.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 245 Palestinians have been killed, 627 others wounded, and the bodies of 532 martyrs have been retrieved.

