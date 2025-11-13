Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jabalia Camp Amid Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian civilian was killed on Wednesday evening after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to a correspondent from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), the man was fatally shot by Israeli troops in Jabalia camp, marking another deadly incident in the area.

This killing represents yet another breach of the ceasefire agreement between Palestinian resistance factions and Israel, which officially began on October 10.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that since the start of the ceasefire, 245 Palestinians have been killed and 627 others wounded. Additionally, the bodies of 532 martyrs have been recovered.

In its daily statistical update released Wednesday, the ministry confirmed that the total number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on October 7, 2023, has reached 69,185, with 170,698 others injured.

