‘Unity of Ummah Conference’ Held in Quetta, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The event took place at Serena Hotel Quetta. Prominent speakers, including Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Maulana Dabir Hussain, Maulana Abdul Kabir Shakir, Barrister Iftikhar Hussain, Maulana Syed Samiullah Agha, and the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Muhammad Karimi Todeshki, addressed the gathering.

They stated that it is a tragic reality today that the entire Muslim Ummah — including its rulers — remains silent in the face of Israeli oppression. This silence is tantamount to standing with injustice and is unacceptable before Allah.

Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, the head of Tehreek-e-Baidari Ummat-e-Mustafa, said:

"The silence of the Islamic world against oppression is the greatest support for Israel and a source of encouragement for its bloodshed."

He added that indifference toward the oppressed people of Gaza and silence over crimes against humanity is the greatest calamity for the Muslim Ummah — in fact, it is equivalent to its death.

The speakers said that countries like Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the UAE are being used as tools to end resistance against Israel. They emphasized that resistance is a sign of faith, while the so-called "peace" is actually a strategy to recognize Israel and accept humiliation.

They warned that America and Israel are making new plans, while Muslim rulers consider the path of disgrace as salvation. Silence and compromise, they said, are the roads to slavery and only strengthen the enemy.