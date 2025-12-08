Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Leader Lauds Iran and Axis of Resistance for Supporting Palestinian Cause

AhlulBayt News Agency: Assistant General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and its Amir, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, stated in an international webinar that Iran and the Axis of Resistance have established a united and effective voice for the Muslim Ummah in support of the Palestinian people.

Speaking at the second international webinar titled "The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Axis of Dignity Against the Israeli Regime," Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi stressed the need for solidarity among the Muslim Ummah and full support for the Palestinian people.

Referring to Iran's historical contributions and its role in defending oppressed nations, he said: "Over the past years, Iran has proven that it considers supporting Palestine and resisting Israeli occupation a religious, humanitarian, and moral duty — and it has continued on this path with steadfastness and courage."

Maulana Hashmi highlighted the importance of the efforts made by Iran and the Axis of Resistance against Israeli aggression, saying: "Today, the Axis of Islamic Dignity has created a united voice for the Muslim Ummah and has shown that through unity and coordination, the unjust equations dominating the region can be changed."

He emphasized the role of the Muslim Ummah, stating: "The victory of the Palestinian people is not only possible with the continuous support and resistance of the Muslim Ummah, it can become a certain reality."

In conclusion, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi appreciated the efforts of Iran and the international organization "Qadimun" in organizing the event and stressed the need for cooperation and coordination among the Muslim Ummah and Islamic movements to effectively respond to Israeli aggression.