442 Palestinians Detained in October Amid Israeli Raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces detained 442 Palestinians across the West Bank during the month of October, continuing a systematic policy of suppression throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.

This number reflects an unrelenting campaign of arrests, according to joint data released by Palestinian prisoner advocacy organizations.

The highest concentration of detentions occurred in the Bethlehem governorate, located in the southern part of the West Bank.

Among those arrested were vulnerable groups, including three women and 33 children, highlighting the serious human rights concerns surrounding these operations targeting civilians.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, and Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association noted that these mass arrests were carried out during Israeli military raids, often accompanied by widespread field interrogations in Palestinian communities.

Last week, the organizations reported that more than 9,250 Palestinian political prisoners and detainees are currently being held in Israeli occupation prisons.

The majority of these individuals are detained indefinitely without formal charges or trial under the controversial policy of administrative detention, or are held pending investigation—effectively silencing and immobilizing large segments of Palestinian society.

