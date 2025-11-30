ABWA and Lebanese Hezbollah Discuss Cooperation on Women, Family Affairs

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Mohsen Nakhaei, Director of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s Office in Lebanon met with Ifaf Hakim, Head of Lebanese Hezbollah Central Women’s Council and Advisor to the Secretary-General on Women and Family Affairs.

He conveyed the greetings of Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, and Iran Roknabadi, Advisor to the Secretary-General on Women and Family Affairs, to the Head of the Central Women’s Council of Lebanese Hezbollah, and presented a report on the Assembly’s activities in the field of women’s affairs.

The Director of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s Office in Lebanon said, “In accordance with the statement of the late Imam Khomeini (r.a.), the Founder of the Islamic Revolution, who said ‘It is from the nurturing embrace of a woman that a human being ascends toward perfection’, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly hath always sought, inspired by this remark and by prioritizing the field of women and family, to ensure that the discourse of resistance and the pure Muhammadan Islamic teachings are transferred to the younger generation through devoted and AhlulBayt-oriented mothers.”

