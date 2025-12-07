Members of Iran’s Parliamentary Research Center Meet with ABWA’s Secretary-General

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Members of the Islamic Parliament’s Research Center met with Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, on Saturday morning, December 6, 2025.

Hojat al-Islam Nahayvandi, head of the Islamic Parliament’s Research Center, delivered a report outlining the center’s history and mission, explaining its structure, programs, and scholarly activities.

He added, “The Fifth International Conference on Jurisprudence, held biennially, will convene next year under the theme ‘Jurisprudence of Law and Artificial Intelligence.’ The conference will be chaired by Hojat al-Islam Molbaghi.”

He went on to highlight part of the center’s international work, stating, “The Islamic Parliament’s Research Center has thus far submitted reports on a wide range of issues, among them confronting Islamophobia, economic justice, and the jurisprudence of resistance—to domestic and foreign institutions as well as international bodies.”

In conclusion, he expressed the center’s readiness to hold joint expert meetings with the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and invited the Secretary-General to visit the center to explore potential areas of cooperation in comparative jurisprudence, religious diplomacy, systemic jurisprudence, and international scholarly engagement.

