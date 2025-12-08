Extremist Jewish settlers storm Aqsa Mosque under police protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem both in the morning and afternoon, while Muslim worshipers faced restrictions on entry to the holy site.

According to Al-Qastal News, at least 223 settlers entered the Mosque through the Maghariba Gate and roamed its courtyards under heavy police protection.

Additionally, 446 other individuals toured the Mosque’s courtyards under the pretext of being tourists.

During their presence at the Islamic holy site, settlers listened to lectures from rabbis about the so-called temple mount, and several provocatively performed Talmudic rituals, particularly in the eastern section of the Mosque and on the staircase leading to the Dome of the Rock plateau.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation police imposed strict movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Mosque’s gates, preventing many from accessing the holy site.

