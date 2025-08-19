American terrorist army to begin withdrawal of forces from Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States is set to begin withdrawing its military forces from Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq’s Anbar Province starting in September, marking a major step toward ending its long-term military presence in the country.

This move represents the start of a broader U.S. troop reduction in Iraq, aligning with Iraq’s demand for full sovereignty. It may also alter the security landscape of the Middle East and help ease regional tensions.

The withdrawal follows a July 2024 agreement between Washington and Baghdad, which outlines a phased exit of U.S.-led coalition troops from most Iraqi bases by September 2025, and a complete departure from Iraqi Kurdistan by September 2026.

By mid-2025, around 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Iraq, a significant decrease from the more than 5,000 deployed during the height of the Daesh (ISIS) insurgency.

Ain al-Asad has hosted American forces since the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. It was notably targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles in January 2020, following the U.S. assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, a key figure in the fight against Daesh.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has praised the withdrawal as a triumph for national sovereignty, echoing years of public protests and parliamentary resolutions since 2020 demanding the removal of foreign troops. Many West Asian nations view U.S. bases as sources of instability.

Attention will now turn to the transfer of military bases and potential changes in U.S.-Iraq relations. Baghdad seeks to deepen ties with regional powers, including Iran, to build a self-sustaining security framework for the region.

