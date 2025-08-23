UNRWA says famine in Gaza City can be stopped with urgent aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced today that the famine in Gaza City is preventable and can be stopped with immediate action.

In a statement posted on X, UNRWA urged the international community to reverse the humanitarian disaster by massively increasing aid deliveries to Gaza through the United Nations, including its own operations.

The agency emphasized that its warehouses in Jordan and Egypt are fully stocked, confirming that enough food, medicine, and hygiene supplies are available to fill 6,000 trucks.

UNRWA called on Israel to allow the urgent and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza without delay.

