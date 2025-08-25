From Gaza to Bab el-Mandeb; Yemen has challenged regional equations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen has not remained idle in the face of the war of starvation that has placed the people of Gaza in a deadly siege. By announcing the start of the fourth phase of the naval blockade against the Zionist regime, it has taken a new step on the battlefield.

In support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni Navy maintains full surveillance over maritime traffic, and any vessel on a course to provide aid to or engage in trade with the Zionist regime will be targeted.

Zionist regime is experiencing growing anxiety following the announcement by the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the initiation of the fourth phase of the naval blockade. This phase targets vessels associated with Israeli ports or those having direct or indirect dealings with them.

Within the framework of this phase of operations, Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced in a statement on Friday night that the Yemeni missile and drone forces carried out a special military operation against targets of the Zionist regime, and all operations successfully achieved their objectives.

In this regard, Brigadier General Abdulghani Al-Zubaidi, a military and strategic affairs expert, emphasized in an interview with the news outlet "Al-Ahd" that Sana'a's decision has had immediate consequences for the economy and maritime trade of the Zionist regime.

According to him, many ships, fearing action by Yemeni forces, have refrained from entering the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Sea of Makran (northern Indian Ocean). This situation has led to a sharp increase in maritime insurance costs and placed companies under significant additional pressure.

Al-Zubaidi explained: "Yemen has demonstrated that it is serious and capable in implementing its decisions. The threats from the Zionist regime to attack Yemen have no impact on the decision-making process in Sana'a. On the contrary, popular support and Yemen's operational capabilities are intensifying this blockade with each passing day."

The Yemeni military official noted that Yemen has not limited itself to the economic arena but also holds the upper hand in the military domain.

Al-Zubaidi believes that this phase of the blockade is only a fraction of Yemen's capabilities, and if the massacres in Gaza continue or if the Zionist regime takes any military action against Sana'a, even more severe responses will follow.

He stated: "Yemen has yet to reveal many of its military and political capabilities. The enemy is aware that every Yemeni operation carries a specific message, and this is precisely what has caused them deep concern."

While Gaza remains under siege and suffers from famine, Yemen has demonstrated its ability to reshape regional dynamics by intensifying economic pressure and threatening broader military responses. It appears that with each passing day, Yemen's role in the regional conflict becomes more pronounced, and the country is prepared to unveil new "surprises" for the Zionist regime.



/129