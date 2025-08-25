Munir al-Bursh warns Gaza famine reaches Phase 5

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director-general of Gaza’s health ministry, has issued a grave warning that famine in Gaza Governorate has reached “Phase 5,” raising fears it may soon spread to central and southern regions of the coastal enclave.

Speaking to Al Jazeera satellite channel on Sunday, Dr. al-Bursh stated that the number of famine-related deaths in the Gaza Strip has risen to 289, including 115 children.

He noted that approximately one million people in Gaza are currently experiencing Phase 3 and Phase 4 famine conditions, with 41,000 children suffering from critical malnutrition.

Dr. al-Bursh emphasized the urgent need for a large-scale humanitarian intervention to address what he described as a man-made famine in Gaza.

/129