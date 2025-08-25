  1. Home
Gaza Health Ministry reports 300 famine deaths

25 August 2025 - 13:51
Source: Agencies
Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 11 new deaths from starvation, bringing the total to 300, including 117 children.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that 11 individuals, including two children, have died within the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition.

In a short statement, the ministry confirmed that the total number of deaths caused by famine and malnutrition has now reached 300, including 117 children.

On Sunday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini issued a warning about the worsening famine in Gaza, stating that “Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing hell in all shapes.”

