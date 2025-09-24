  1. Home
Iran slams U.S. for tightening curbs on diplomats in New York

24 September 2025 - 16:13
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the United States for imposing harsh restrictions on Iranian diplomats in New York, calling it an attempt to obstruct Iran’s diplomatic activities at the United Nations.

In a post on X Wednesday, Baghaei wrote, “The real purpose behind the U.S. administration’s growing restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families is to disrupt Iran’s ability to operate within the United Nations framework.”

According to Mehr, he noted that systematic harassment by Washington has already prevented Iranian delegates from attending several multilateral events this week alone, as these were held outside the limited zones designated by the U.S. authorities.

The spokesman further criticized what he described as “cheap restrictions” on the daily lives of Iranian diplomats, including limitations on basic activities such as grocery shopping. He said such measures constitute a clear violation of America’s obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement and expose the depth of the U.S. government’s hostility toward the Iranian people.

