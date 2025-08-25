Islamic Jihad condemns Israeli strikes on Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) has condemned Israeli aggression against Yemen, labeling it a war crime committed in coordination with the United States.

In its statement, the movement described the “treacherous Israeli attacks” on civilian infrastructure in Yemen as fully backed by the US, adding that these actions represent a new war crime by both the Israeli entity and the American administration, contributing to their ongoing record of crimes against Arab and Muslim nations.

The statement emphasized that the courageous and steadfast Yemeni people, along with their Armed Forces, continue to challenge Zionist ambitions in the region. It noted that Yemen is paying the price for its unwavering support of the Palestinian cause and its efforts to end the aggression on Gaza and lift the siege, despite persistent threats and attacks.

Islamic Jihad praised the sacrifices of the Yemeni people and their Armed Forces, commending their resilience, bravery, and determination in confronting Israeli aggression until victory is achieved—just as they previously resisted American military campaigns.

/129