Hamas says no official response to Gaza ceasefire proposal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, confirmed that the Movement has not received any formal reply to the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal it agreed to.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Naim said, “We are seeing media leaks suggesting that the enemy has rejected the partial deal and is insisting on a comprehensive agreement, backed by a complicit US administration. The clearest example of this is the statement made by their ambassador to the entity, Mike Huckabee, the messianic envoy.”

He added, “So far, the Movement has not received any official response to the latest proposal, nor has it been presented with any new offers regarding a comprehensive deal.”

Naim accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “fascist government” of stalling and avoiding responsibility by once again escalating tensions in Gaza City. He said this tactic has been used repeatedly over the past 22 months, failing each time to achieve its stated goals, except for causing death and destruction to fulfill messianic ambitions and chauvinistic ideology.

He stressed that Hamas has done everything necessary to reach a ceasefire and remains fully ready to proceed, acting with national responsibility and openness.

Naim concluded, “Netanyahu wants the war to continue to protect himself and his coalition, and to pursue his messianic goals—not just in Gaza, but throughout the region.”

