Settlers storm Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: Early Monday morning, groups of Jewish settlers entered the courtyards of the Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from Israeli police, conducting Talmudic rituals that were seen as provocative.

Sources in Jerusalem reported that dozens of settlers entered the compound in separate groups, performing religious rituals while rabbis explained concepts related to the so-called “Temple Mount.”

Simultaneously, Israeli forces imposed tighter restrictions at the Mosque’s gates and across the Old City, blocking Palestinian worshipers and residents from accessing the area.

Calls from Occupied Jerusalem and Palestinian communities inside the Green Line have grown louder, urging people to gather at the Aqsa Mosque to counter Israeli efforts to assert control over the site.

Organizers emphasized the need to confront Israeli attempts to reduce worshiper numbers, encouraging Palestinians to return to the Mosque upon reopening, pray, and resist efforts to disconnect it from its religious and cultural identity.

Activists stressed that maintaining a presence at the Mosque during this critical time symbolizes public resilience against Israeli escalation. They declared the site a red line that must not be crossed.

Haroun Nasser Al-Din, a senior Hamas official and head of its Jerusalem Affairs Office, condemned the settler incursions, calling them desperate moves to enforce Judaization and full control over the Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.

He pointed to the introduction of religious symbols, public rituals, provocative dances, and desecration of graves in Bab al-Rahma cemetery as criminal acts by settlers, backed by Israel’s far-right government.

Nasser Al-Din added that the recent demolition of dozens of Palestinian homes will not break the spirit of Jerusalem’s residents or their connection to their land and sacred sites.

He asserted that all Judaization efforts are part of a broader Israeli strategy of annexation and forced displacement—a plan he believes will ultimately fail despite the sacrifices required to resist it.

In conclusion, Nasser Al-Din called on Palestinians and the broader Arab and Islamic world to take action to defend Jerusalem, the Aqsa Mosque, and Islamic sanctities, urging unity to repel aggression and end the occupation.

/129