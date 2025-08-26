IOF abducts children and youth in Deir Abu Mash’al and Arraba

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a series of raids in the West Bank late last night and into Tuesday morning, during which several Palestinian citizens were abducted.

In Deir Abu Mash’al village, local sources reported that IOF stormed homes and kidnapped four individuals, including two minors.

In Jenin, IOF forces retreated from Arraba town after detaining and physically assaulting numerous young men from the area.

Reports from Arraba confirmed that five young men were taken by IOF during the operation.

In Nablus, Israeli troops abducted seven young men in raids targeting the al-Dahiya neighborhood and the refugee camps of Balata and al-Ein.

In al-Khalil, IOF reportedly arrested several former detainees during a raid in Bani Na’im town, and another citizen was kidnapped from the Sanjar area of Dura City.

