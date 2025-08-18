Dozens of fanatic Jewish settlers defile Aqsa Mosque

AHlulBayt News Agency: Scores of extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, amid tight restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the holy site.

According to local sources, dozens of settlers entered the Mosque through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards under police protection.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates and prevented many of them from entering the holy site.

In a related context, Palestinian religious and national figures and institutions have urged Palestinian citizens to intensify their presence at the Aqsa Mosque to protect it against desecration by Jewish settlers.



