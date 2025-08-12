Extremist settlers attack Palestinian shepherds in Hamma area of Jordan Valley

AhlulBayt News Agency:On Monday morning, a horde of extremist Jewish settlers launched attacks on Palestinian areas in the northern Jordan Valley and Jericho, located in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that armed settlers forced Palestinian shepherds out of grazing lands in the Hamma area of the northern Jordan Valley and chased them back into their hamlet.

For several months, the northern Jordan Valley has witnessed a sharp increase in settler violations and crimes targeting Palestinian villagers and their property.

More than 25 Palestinian families have been forced to leave their communities in the northern Jordan Valley due to ongoing aggression by settlers and Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, another group of settlers released their sheep into the village of Shallal al-Auja in northern Jericho, continuing their near-daily provocations in the area.

In a separate incident, settlers established a new illegal outpost on land annexed from Attara town, northwest of Ramallah.

According to local sources, dozens of settlers accompanied by a bulldozer stormed the Jabel al-Khirba area of Attara, where they began constructing a road and setting up tents.

