Extremist Jewish settlers poison Palestinian sheep in Jericho

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, Jewish settlers poisoned several sheep in Jericho, located in the eastern part of the occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, other settlers allowed their livestock to graze freely on Palestinian farmland in al-Khalil, in the southern West Bank.

Local reports confirmed that the poisoning occurred in the Al-Auja Waterfall area, north of Jericho, resulting in the death of sheep owned by Palestinian citizen Mohammad Hassan Harizat.

Violent settler attacks in Palestinian rural areas have intensified since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023.

In a related incident, settlers released livestock to graze on cultivated lands in Masafer Yatta, south of al-Khalil, damaging seedlings and fruit trees.

Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra stated that settlers, protected by Israeli occupation forces, deliberately unleashed livestock in the villages of Al-Qawawees and Shaab Al-Butum to destroy crops and seize land for settlement expansion.

He also reported that a settler-operated excavator was digging in the village of Umm Al-Khair, while Israeli forces raided Al-Karmil east of Yatta, set up a checkpoint, searched vehicles, inspected ID cards, and disrupted residents’ movement.

Makhamra called on international bodies and human rights organizations to take action against the daily assaults by armed settlers and occupation forces targeting unarmed civilians in Masafer Yatta.

