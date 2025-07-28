  1. Home
Extremist settlers torch Palestinian cars in al-Taybeh, Ramallah

28 July 2025 - 13:38
Source: Palestine Info
A group of extremist Jewish settlers attacked the Palestinian village of al-Taybeh near RAMALLAH at dawn, setting two vehicles on fire.

AhlulBayt News Agency: At dawn on Monday, a group of extremist Jewish settlers launched a violent assault on the village of al-Taybeh, located in eastern Ramallah within the occupied West Bank. They targeted residential areas and set two Palestinian-owned vehicles on fire.

Local sources confirmed that the settlers had infiltrated the village during the early hours of the morning, torching the two cars and completely destroying them before fleeing.

The attackers also spray-painted racist graffiti and threats across the walls of a Palestinian home. Shortly after, Israeli forces entered the village in connection with the incident.

