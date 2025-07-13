Extremist Jewish settlers torch Palestinian farm building in Deir Dibwan

AhlulBayt News Agency: At dawn on Sunday, a group of extremist Jewish settlers set fire to a farm building in Deir Dibwan, a town located east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that the settlers stormed the al-Marj and Wad al-Qatn areas of the town, throwing incendiary materials at an agricultural structure owned by local farmers, which was completely destroyed.

This attack occurred just days after a similar raid in the same town, during which settlers stole several sheep belonging to a local resident.

